Winder couple arrested on drug, gun charges

Posted by
BarrowJournal
Friday, December 16. 2016
A married couple in Winder were arrested last week on drug and gun charges at their residence on East Wright Street following a citizen complaint.

After receiving the complaint of possible drug activity, police arrived at the home on Dec. 9 and identified Eddie Ramon Turner, 35, as a resident of the home. Turner was on felony probation for felony drug offenses.

Police were greeted by Turner's wife, 36-year-old Heather Turner, and when she opened the door police smelled "a strong odor" of marijuana coming from inside the home, according to a news release.

After obtaining a search warrant, police found a pistol caliber carbine rifle, a bag containing suspected cocaine, marijuana, prescription narcotics, digital scales and several mobile devices. The bag and its contents were located in a bathroom believed to be utilized by three young children who also reside in the home.

As a result of the search, both adults were arrested.

Mr. Turner has been charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug-related objects, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Mrs. Turner was charged with the same offenses, excluding possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.