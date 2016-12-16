BOYS' BASKETBALL: Eagles grab first win

Coach asks for more crowd support, defends scheduling philosophy
After taking its lumps in a grueling non-region schedule, the East Jackson boys’ basketball team celebrated its first win – and a dramatic one at that.
Kobe Haley knocked down a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer Tuesday (Dec. 13) to lift the Eagles (1-8) to a 49-47 win over visiting Oglethorpe County.
"The team has been working hard and trying to keep their focus on improving and not winning and losing, specifically for our non-region games,” East Jackson coach David Akin said. “We talk to our guys about not evaluating ourselves based off wins and losses. We have competed against a very tough non-region schedule and the win (Tuesday) was earned. It's all about improving for region play."
The team’s next game is Dec. 20 at 4:30 p.m. against Marist in a tournament at Lovett, followed by a game against Lovett Dec. 21 at 3 p.m.
Haley led East Jackson with 20 points in the victory over Oglethorpe County, and Jace Bonds added 19 points, including five 3-pointers and four in the second half.
In winning, the Eagles were able to rally from a 16-4 first-quarter deficit.
East Jackson cut Oglethorpe County’s lead to eight by the half and pulled ahead in the third quarter. The team then fell behind again — 43-37 with three minutes remaining — before rallying down the stretch.
Akin said the final play that produced Haley’s game winner didn’t go according to script.
"The play did not unfold exactly like we drew it up, and that is a credit to our players,” Akin said. “They did not panic, and they finished the game. This game sometimes is as simple as this: Big-time players, make big-time plays in big-time games."
The Eagles also drew five charges in this victory.
“Our goal is one per quarter,” Akin said.
East Jackson also met its goal of holding Oglethorpe County to less than 50 points, according to Akin.
The coach said the victory “does help confidence but we still need to focus on improving.”
Another thing Akin hopes improves is home attendance.
While he thought the crowd for the Oglethorpe County game was larger than previous games, Akin believes there are still too many empty seats at East Jackson home games.
“I was glad to see we had a little better crowd, but I am still amazed that more people from the community refuse to attend our games,” he said. “Our North Hall game ended up being a home game for them. People complain when other kids transfer in and take playing time away from kids who grew up in the community. So now we are comprised of kids who grew up in the community and no one wants to come see them play."
In addition to pushing for more community support, the first-year coach defended his scheduling philosophy — one that has pitted East Jackson against some of the top teams in the state.
"I have caught a lot of grief about scheduling extremely tough opponents,” Akin said. “This generation of kids is just simply soft. S-O-F-T. If there was ever a time in history for kids to experience some adversity and develop mental toughness, it’s now.”
Akin added that, “East Jackson basketball is not for everyone.”
“It's only for players who want to be coached and reach their full potential and not have any regrets when they graduate,” he said. “In addition to that, our guys want to play in college so we have to schedule teams that have future college players so that they are prepared. If you don't like it, go play recreation basketball and get a trophy."
NOTES: The East Jackson eighth grade team is undefeated halfway through the season and the ninth grade team recently beat Clarke Central on the road in overtime. The ninth grade team has one final home game against Central Gwinnett in its “Championship Challenge.”
BOYS' BASKETBALL: Eagles grab first win
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry