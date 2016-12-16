Man killed in Braselton bar, suspect in custody

A man was killed in a fight at a Braselton area restaurant last night.
Clint Roshan Ali, 34, died after being struck by a man in Jack's Bar and Grill on Hwy. 211, Hoschton. Ali owns the Shell station convenience store located near the restaurant.
Shortly after the Thursday night incident, the Braselton Police Department arrested suspect David Allen Digiacomo, 40, of Flowery Branch, for murder, aggravated assault and obstruction. He is booked in the Barrow County Jail.
Ali had reportedly had gotten into an argument with Digiacomo's friend while the two were sitting at the bar.
The friend reportedly told Digiacomo what Ali had said, and Digiacomo approached Ali. He then allegedly punched Ali in the head, and he fell to the ground.
"After he fell, he stopped breathing," said Braselton Police Chief Terry Esco.
It's unclear if Ali hit his head when he fell to the ground.
Ali was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton and died around midnight. An autopsy is being completed by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
The BPD is still seeking the friend seen at the bar with Digiacomo. Officers are also gathering information from witnesses.
