BOE member calls for more spending on athletics

Some Commerce residents are concerned about what they claim are unfulfilled “commitments” to the high school football program.
Commerce Board of Education member Kyle Moore addressed the public at the board’s Thursday meeting about the issue. He said commitments made last year to the Commerce City School System football program have fallen short.
But Moore declined to comment after the meeting on what those commitments are. The situation is apparently serious enough to create uncertainty on whether head coach Mike Brown will stay.
“Because of that, we’re at risk of losing the leader of our program in that sport,” said Moore.
Moore said much of the city’s identity revolves around athletics.
“It’s no secret that Commerce, that the identity of our school system as well as our community, a lot of that is built around our sports programs,” Moore said to a crowd of nine.
He said he’s been contacted by locals with concerns on the “direction, vision and amount of support” for the district’s athletics and said it’s time for the board to take those concerns seriously.
“Specifically, a year ago about this time we talked about a number of things that we wanted to do for our football program,” Moore said. “At the time, we weren’t able to. However, we made some commitments and we’ve really kind of fallen short on some of those commitments to this point.”
He said the board needs to decide whether it wants to stick with the status quo, or make the sacrifices it would take to “take our programs back to the top.” He also said the district has lost several athletes to other school systems.
“Something has to be done,” he said.
For the full story see the Dec. 14 issue of The Commerce News.
