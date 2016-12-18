Jury convicts Samples; killing caught on surveillance camera

A surveillance video from the murderer’s own home showed the shooting was no accident. No, it was murder.
On Sept. 11, 2015, James Telvie Samples, who was 35 at the time, reached into the back of a black SUV, walked toward Candace Michelle Welch, 22, with two hands on his 40-caliber handgun and pulled the trigger, hitting her in the chest. Welch fell to the ground, got up and ran toward Samples who grabbed her in his arms. The shooting occurred on Garnett Ward Road.
Samples took his former girlfriend to an Athens hospital, where she died. On Dec. 9, a 12-member Madison County jury, which had seen the murder on the video during a four-day trial, found Samples guilty on all counts: malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime. Samples will be sentenced at a later date and faces the possibility of life without parole.
Tissues were passed among Welch’s family and friends Dec. 8 before closing arguments of Samples’ murder trial. Their loved one’s final moment was played on the wall in Madison County Superior Court. And there were tears as Northern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Parks White showed the jury Welch’s deceased body on a hospital bed.
“Did any of it look like an accident?” White asked the jury after seeing the murder video. He said there’s not a better piece of evidence than the video outside Samples’ home.
The district attorney emphasized that it was absolutely intentional. He said focusing on anything other than the fact that Samples took a loaded pistol, pointed it at someone and pulled the trigger is a distraction. It was not reckless conduct, but murder, he said. The video showed it.
But Samples’ attorney, Morris Wiltshire of Athens, urged the jury to see the shooting as an accident.
“It’s a horrible, terrible thing that happened, no doubt about that, but it’s not murder,” said Wiltshire, who urged the jury to convict Samples of a lesser manslaughter charge.
Wiltshire said Samples was guilty of reckless conduct and failing to obey the rules of firearm safety.
“If you do something stupid and someone dies because of it, that is the truth of this case,” he said.
Wiltshire noted that Welch had moved out of his place and in with another man, who got her pregnant. Samples then took Welch back, along with her baby. He said this showed his care for her. He said there were no 9-1-1 calls to support any contention that there had been abuse. He said Welch was not enslaved by meth and by Samples as had been stated at trial.
But Welch’s mother testified her daughter had confided in her about Samples’ actions toward her, which included forcing her to sell her baby to Samples’ friend for $10,000. Wiltshare said there were legitimate adoption papers that showed Welch’s signature and that there was no evidence, other than the mother’s testimony, that the adoption was a cash deal. He said the legitimate adoption papers undermined the mother’s words.
But the district attorney said Welch’s mother heard the truth of the situation. He said Welch wouldn’t call 9-1-1 because she and Samples had drugs at the home. He said that even in a cash deal for adoption there would still be legitimate adoption papers. White said Welch was intent on leaving Samples. She was holding trash bags with her possessions when Samples shot her.
Samples was reportedly distraught after the shooting. But White said feeling bad doesn’t alter the facts.
“He felt bad about shooting her, no question,” said White. “But that doesn’t change anything. That’s not a defense.”
