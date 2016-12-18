BUFFINGTON: A few slices of political nonsense

There was a lot of grumbling about how the Georgia High School Association moved the recent playoff game involving Jefferson High School’s football team. Despite the fact that JHS officials had made plans to put additional seating in place for the game at home, the GHSA denied that effort, forcing the game to go out-of-town.
The GHSA is a private organization, but is woven into the fabric of the state’s public schools and their athletic programs. It has long used a heavy hand in its decision-making, often making decisions that defy common sense.
For those who say they like “public-private partnerships,” the GHSA is an example of how that kind of thing can sometimes fail the sniff test.
•••
Speaking of football, some Commerce school system leaders are reportedly upset that the football program there isn’t getting enough funding. At a recent school board meeting, one official said some “commitments” regarding the football program had not been fulfilled.
Nobody seems to know what those “commitments” are since they were never discussed in a public meeting.
The Great Recession really hammered the Commerce City School System and the construction of a new high school facility also has hit the system’s finances. That some athletic needs have been put on the back burner isn’t too shocking.
But Commerce has long been a football crazy town and whatever those “commitments” may have been, they will likely see funding soon. Just to make it clear, one BOE member pointed out that athletics in the town are just as important as academics.
That was true two decades ago, but I’m not sure the tail wags the Tiger as much today. Times have changed.
•••
The recent deal supposedly crafted by president-elect Donald Trump to keep some air conditioning production jobs with Carrier in Indiana was initially hailed as a great boon to Trump’s promise to “make America first” in jobs.
But now we know the rest of the story. The deal was really just crony capitalism where the state of Indiana gave Carrier $7 million in incentives to keep the jobs from leaving for Mexico. Some would call that political bribery by shaking down taxpayers.
In addition, it turns out that Carrier will now do a lot of automation in its Indiana plant so that the 750 or so jobs Trump allegedly “saved” won’t really be saved at all. They will be phased out as the automation takes over.
Here’s a thought: Let’s keep the federal government out of the private sector and let businesses make decisions based on their needs and market demands, not political manipulation and deception. The Carrier deal was nothing but corporate welfare.
That may play well with Trump’s populist core, but it’s bad policy and bad economics.
•••
You mean I spent the Cold War worried about the Ruskies for nothing?
It appears now that we’re going to give the U.S. interests away to our longtime mortal and ideological enemy because our president-elect is in love with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The CIA thinks the Ruskies even tried to help The Donald get elected.
It was Khrushchev who said history was on the Soviet’s side and that one day, “We will bury you.”
Seems he was right. I just thought they’d do it at the point of a gun not in our own ballot boxes.
•••
If you believe:
The Holocaust didn’t happen;
That 911 was planned by the US government;
That President Obama was born in Kenya;
That the moon landing was a fake;
That Ted Cruz’s father was part of the killing of JFK;
That there is a “shadow” government waiting to turn the U.S. over to the United Nations;
That the Sandy Hook murders were staged by government as an excuse for gun control;
That Hillary Clinton had dozens of people murdered;
That President Obama created ISIS;
OR that Clinton is running a child abuse ring from a Washington pizza joint;
Then you need to re-evaluate your ability to discern fact from fiction, truth from BS.
Just because something is on Facebook does not make it true.
Just because you believe it does not make it true.
Facts matter. Truth matters.
All of the above is pure fiction.
That so many people really believe that kind of false stuff is scary.
—
Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers, Inc. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.
