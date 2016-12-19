Elementary schools to get rotating school resource officer

Sometime in the new year, Madison County’s elementary schools will be getting their own School Resource Officer (SRO), courtesy of Sheriff-Elect Michael Moore.
The board of education voted Dec. 13 to accept an offer from Moore to add a third SRO to the school system. The officer, as the with the high school and middle school resource officers, will be an employee of the sheriff.
Moore made the proposal to the board in a letter.
“I have a plan to further the youth of Madison County and be a part of the great success this country has shown with the education of our children,” Moore wrote. “I would like to propose a plan to partner with the Madison County school board for the addition of a third School Resource Officer.”
The sheriff’s office currently budgets for the salary of the high school resource officer and the BOE pays the salary for the second SRO at the middle school. Under Moore’s plan, the third elementary school SRO would be added for for an additional $18,000, which raises the annual contact between the BOE and sheriff’s office to $50,000.
Superintendent Dr. Allen McCannon said the officer would split his/her time between the six elementary schools to provide a presence in those schools. He also said the additional contract fee will be covered by existing personnel funds.
McCannon said it was unclear when the new elementary SRO would begin his duties in the elementary schools, saying he assumed there would be a period of training with the current officers before assuming his/her duties.
In other business, the school system was chosen as one of the five high-performing charter systems to be developed as a case study. The Greenway Strategy Group will conduct the case studies, McCannon said. The project is funded by the Department of Education and principals, central office, board members, teachers, students and others will be interviewed.
“I consider it an honor to be included in this study,” McCannon said. “We will have the opportunity to review and approve the study before it is finalized.”
In a related matter, McCannon said the state BOE renewed the county’s charter system for a five-year term, beginning July 1, 2017 and ending June 30, 2022.
There will be an E-SPLOST election March 21 and McCannon noted that if the E-SPLOST renewal is the only thing on the ballot, the school system will need to cover the cost of the election. McCannon said the renewal funds, if approved, will be used to finish paying for the new high school and middle school.
Assistant superintendent Bonnie Knight said a pilot of the federal grant consolidation with state and local funds is going well, and that Madison County leads the state.
She also noted that there has been little interest in the former BOE office in Danielsville, which has been on the market for a number of months.
Assistant superintendent Michael Williams told the board that a meeting was recently held with the director of Athens Tech’s cosmetology program to discuss dual enrollment opportunities.
Dr. McCannon recognized the entire BOE as for being named an “Exemplary Board” by the state and recognized outgoing board members, Chairman Greg Wilkes (11 years of service) and board member Amy McKenzie (three years of service).
PERSONNEL
The board approved the following personnel recommendations at their Tuesday night meeting.
Colbert – They accepted the resignation of teacher Sheryl Nash and approved hiring SpEd teacher Chelsea Sikes and behavior technician Suzanne Poole.
Comer – They extended medical FMLA for parapro Pamela Chambers.
Danielsville – They accepted the resignation of afterschool worker Jessica Rush and hired Sydney Arnold as her replacement.
Hull-Sanford – They approved medical FMLA for third grade teacher Kellie Spier, hired pre-K teacher Kimberlee Thaxton (replacing Catherine Smith), SpEd parapro Mariann Branson (replacing Candice Merritt), long-term sub India McElroy (filling in for Brandi Adams) and SpEd parapros Jessica Compton (replacing Lacie Dixon) and Brittany Whiddon (replacing Tasha Nicholson).
MCMS – The board hired ESOL parapro Saw Gay and math teacher Ceedra Heard (replacing Cathy Weurzer).
MCHS – They approved family FMLA for parapro Flame Holloway.
Transportation – They accepted the resignation of call-in sub driver Tracey Evans and a change in duties for Kayla Evans (from call-in sub monitor to call-in sub driver) and Megan Johnson (from call-in sub monitor to call-in sub driver).
Elementary schools to get rotating school resource officer
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry