Local officers assist in hunt for police shooter

Six officers have been shot over the past week in Georgia, two of them fatally. And Dec. 12, the police violence hit close to home when two Lavonia police officers were shot during a traffic stop at a Zaxby’s Restaurant along I-85 around 8 p.m.
A half dozen Madison County Sheriff’s officers, along with Investigator Jimmy Patton and Danielsville Police Officer Cleve Williams, went to the scene to assist in the search for the suspect, who fled on foot after the shooting. He was apprehended sometime around 11 p.m., Patton said.
Patton said the suspect, who was identified by multiple new sources as Khari Anthony Gordon, 22, of Greenville, SC, was tracked by Georgia Dept. of Corrections dogs through a wooded area for about 2.5 to three miles away from the shooting scene (and within a half mile of St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital) where he was found and taken into custody without incident. Patton said the firearm was found about 10 to 15 feet away from him.
Fox Carolina News, which covers western South Carolina and Northeastern Georgia, aired a press conference with Lavonia Police Chief Bruce Carlisle who identified the officers as Captain Michael Schulman, 50, a veteran of the police force, and Officer Jeffrey Martin, 22. He said they noticed the vehicle the suspect was driving had been reported stolen out of Greenville and made a traffic stop.
Gordon shot both officers, according to Carlisle. Schulman was shot in the arm pit above his vest, while Martin was shot in the hand. Both men are married and Schulman has two children.
Gordon was charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault on an officer and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. More charges could be forthcoming, according to law enforcement officials.
Gordon was previously charged with attempted murder in connection with a Greenville County, SC shooting in 2015, according to the TV station.
“Unfortunately this was another one of those cases where the shooter was out on bond for a gun violence offense,” Danielsville Police Chief Brenan Baird said. “I don’t know what were gonna’ do to change things, but this has got to stop, but until folks who commit crimes with guns are held accountable, it probably won’t. …Lawmakers have to get involved.”
Baird said this was just another example that things like that “do happen here.”
“Hopefully, most folks know we’re here to help, not to harass or intimidate,” he said.
Local officers assist in hunt for police shooter
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry