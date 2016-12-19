WINDER - Shirley Sue Luke Webb, 73, entered into rest Sunday, December 18, 2016.
Mrs. Webb was born in Bogart, the daughter of the late Lamar and Louise Gunter Luke. She was retired from Barrow Manufacturing after 20 years of service, 10 years with Empire, and from Ingles after 10 years of service. Mrs. Webb was a member of Pentecost Methodist Church and was a loving wife, mom and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her sister, Ann Foster; and brother, Junior Luke.
Survivors include her husband, Buddy Lee Webb, Winder; son, Wesley Partin, Winder; step-daughters, Mechelle Engemann and her husband Carl, Loganville, and Wendy Beverly and her husband Denis, Bethlehem; grandchildren, Taylor, Treasure, Rylee, Caitlin, Matthew, Joshua, Chris, Allen and Misty; and sister, Connie Booth, Danielsville.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, from the capel of Evans Funeral Home with the Revs. Dave Stanton and Brian Davis officiating with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Andy Aaron, Todd Foster, Ricky Dills, Jeremy Aaron, Brian Dills, Steve Booth, and Matthew Smith. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday, December 20, from 5 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pentecost Methodist Church 1055 Highway 82, Winder, Georgia 30680.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Shirley Sue Webb (12-18-16)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry