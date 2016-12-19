John Lee Anderson (12-17-16)

MACON - John Lee Anderson, Jr., M.D., 81, entered into eternal rest at his home, while surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, December 17, 2016.
John was a member of Vineville Baptist Church for over 40 years. He was born June 11, 1935, in LaGrange, the son of the late John Lee Anderson and Ruth Palmer Smith Anderson. John was a loving and devoted son, brother, husband, and father, and grandfather. He spent his formative years in Jefferson, where he was active in 4-H, loved hunting and fishing, and the outdoors. He recalled fondly his trips to Lake Rabun in his youth and his love for the North Georgia mountains. These memories remained with him throughout his life. He graduated with honors in the 1953 class at Jefferson High School, where he lettered in four sports and was selected as Mr. Jefferson High School along with several other superlative awards. In 1956, John graduated with honors from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Science in zoology and chemistry. At UGA he was a member and officer of BIFTAD Honor Society, Alpha Epsilon Delta, as well as, a member of The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, Phi Sigma Biological Sciences Honor Society, Demosthenian Literary Society, and Argonauts. He then attended the Medical College of Georgia, where he was a member of Phi Chi medical fraternity and received his Medical Doctorate in 1960.
Upon graduation from medical school in 1960, he married Bobbye Carol Ward and enjoyed 56 wonderful years of marriage. Following graduation from the Medical College of Georgia, John and Bobbye moved to Macon, where he completed his rotating Internship at Macon Hospital. Upon completion of his internship, he began a residency at MCG when he was drafted into military service. After being commissioned a Naval officer, John served his country in the United States Navy, receiving flight surgeon training in Pensacola, Florida. He was a US Navy Flight Surgeon stationed at the USNAS in Argentia, Newfoundland, Canada. After serving in the military, he completed a residency in radiology at the Medical College of South Carolina in Charleston, S.C. John became board certified in Diagnostic Radiology, Family Medicine, Nuclear Medicine and Radiation Oncology. John was the third physician to join the newly organized Radiology Associates of Macon in 1973, where he practiced until his retirement in 1998. He served three years as head of radiology department at Middle Georgia Hospital and was an associate clinical professor at Mercer Medical School. John also served on the steering committee in founding the Macon Volunteer Clinic, as well as serving as a volunteer for ten years at the clinic.
John loved traveling and hunting in many countries, as well as spending time in the North Georgia mountains, but his greatest joy was spending time with his children and grandchildren Survivors include his wife, Bobbye; his three children, Laura Carol Anderson Edwards, John Lee Anderson, III, and Nancy Marie Anderson Honeycutt (Russell); along with the joy of his life – his six wonderful grandchildren that he lovingly referred to as his “Sunbeams”, Ashley Anne Edwards, John William (Sarah) Edwards, III, Mary Grace Edwards, Caroline Lee Anderson, Eleanor Lee Anderson, and Anna Katherine Honeycutt; his sister, Carol Anderson Nimmons, Watkinsville; and many nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his sister, Jan Anderson McGahee, of Roswell.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, December 22, in the chapel at Hart’s at the Cupola, 6324 Peake Road, Macon, Georgia 31210. The Rev. Joe McDaniel will officiate. A private interment will be held at Riverside Cemetery. The family will greet friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vineville Baptist Church, 2591 Vineville Avenue, Macon, Georgia 31204, or Macon Volunteer Clinic, 376 Rogers Avenue, Macon, Georgia 31204.
Register online at www.hartsmort.com.
Hart’s at the Cupola, Macon, has charge of arrangements.
John Lee Anderson (12-17-16)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry