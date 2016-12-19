Hope Farmer (12-17-16)

ATHENS - Hope Henry Farmer, 87, died Saturday, December 17, 2016.

Born to the late Curtis and Sybil Brooks Farmer, Hope was a native of Jackson County.

He is survived by his children, James Curtis Farmer, Amanda Benjamin (Kenneth), and David Farmer, step-children, Lynn Fouche, Patricia Rice, Glenn Rice (Prince C. Connie), and Brinda Cowart; eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 20, at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens East chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the
service. Burial will follow at Center United Methodist Church cemetery.



Old Website

