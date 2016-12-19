Ouida Sims (12-17-16)

DANIELSVILLE - Ouida Nash Alewine Sims, 83, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2016.
Mrs. Sims was born in Danielsville, on February 15, 1933, the daughter of the late Charlie Nash and Grace Roland Nash. She was an operator having worked at Westclox and was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, J.B. Alewine and James Henry Sims; son, O’Neal Alewine; and brothers, Charlie Lee Nash, Thurmond Nash, Neal Nash and Harold Nash.
Survivors include her sons, Roger Alewine (Elaine), Mike Alewine (Leslie) and Danny Alewine (Debbie), all of Danielsville; sisters, Kay Callaway, Carlton, Martha Davis, Danielsville, Lucy McElroy, Athens, Donna Nash, Danielsville, and Patsy Duffell, Comer; grandchildren, Joe Alewine (Brandy), Shane Campbell, Wendy Jordan, Chase Alewine and Abby Alewine; great-grandchildren, Taylor Pitts and Aylah Jordan.
Funeral services will be held at the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at 2 p.m. with the Revs. Jeff Wells and Kendall Callaway officiating. Interment will follow in the Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, December 19. The family is at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, GA is in charge of arrangements.
