George Hollomon (12-16-16)

HULL - George Alton Holloman, 67, passed away Friday, December 16, 2016.
Born February 22, 1949, he was the youngest of eleven children of the late Harry E. Holloman and Ruby Gunter Holloman. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by siblings William (Bud) Holloman, Helen H. Bailey and Ann H. Chambers.
George was a native of Oglethorpe County but lived most of his adult life in Madison County in the Neese-Sanford Community. He retired with the rank of Captain after over 29 years with the Athens-Clarke County Fire Department. After retirement, he became an active member of the Neese-Sanford Volunteer Fire Department. George was an outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He played softball for many years and truly loved coaching his daughters and their friends through their softball careers.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Linda Kay (Nelms) Holloman; daughters, Beth Holloman and Adrienne (Alan) Simmons as well as two beloved grandchildren, Walker and Alli Beth Simmons; Other survivors include his siblings Francis H. King, Walter Allen Holloman, Martha (George) Fortson, Jimmy (Jan) Holloman, Harriette Holloman, John Cecil (Grace) Holloman, and Bobby (Sybil) Holloman as well as brother-in-law Leonard (Brenda) Nelms, Angela N. Rouse, Judy (Gary) Cochrane and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at 2 p.m., at Gordon’s Chapel United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday, December 19, 2016 from 4 until 8 p.m. Pallbearers will be the Athens-Clarke County Fire Department Honor Guard. Athens Clarke County Fire Department employees and retirees, and Neese-Sanford Volunteer Fire Department members will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made for the medical expenses of Jackson Arnold (6 y/o) care of Adam Arnold, 3519 Crabapple Hollow Rd, Nicholson, GA 30565.
Lord and Stephens, East is in charge of arrangements.
