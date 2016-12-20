WINDER - Marie Dial Jackson, 94, passed away Monday, December 19, 2016.
A native of Oconee County, Mrs. Jackson was the daughter of the late Ben and Alma Hamilton Hill. She was preceded by her first husband, Stokes Dial; and her second husband, Virgil Jackson. She had served as a final inspector at Carwood Manufacturing Company of Winder.
Surviving are a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 21, from 11 a.m. until 12 noon at the funeral home. The service will begin at 12 noon from The Stateroom at Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Donnie Pennington officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park in Athens.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements, where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Marie Jackson (12-19-16)
