Jacqueline Ulrich (12-17-16)

CARLTON - Jacqueline Connor Ulrich, 88, was surrounded by her family as she went to be with her heavenly father on Saturday, December 17, 2016.
Jackie was born in Bedford, Pa., the daughter of the late James and Sara Painter Conner. She met and married Donald Ulrich in Dubois, Pa. and celebrated her 60th anniversary with him on November 22, 2016. Together they raised their son, Daniel (Wanda) Ulrich and three daughters, Melody (Allan) Homer, Audrey(Bruce) Miller and Jessie (Peter) Briend in Knoxville, Pa.
Carlton was her home for the past 12 years. Jackie truly had a servant's heart. She was an inspirational teacher of God's Word for all of her adult life. She was dedicated to her family and friends. She spent a great deal of time serving the Carlton Baptist church community and thanked God every day for the many friends she had there. Jackie loved singing, cooking, swimming, crossword puzzles and she was a fierce Euchre player.
Survivors include her loving husband Donald; her four children and their spouses; 13 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Jackie's life will be held at a later date.
Memorials to honor Jackie may be made to Carlton Baptist Church.
Lord & Stephens Danielsville is in charge of arrangements.
