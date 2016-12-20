JEFFERSON - Phyllis Marie Baird, 67, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2016.
Phyllis served in the United States Marine Corps. She volunteered at Fort Daniel Elementary School and found joy in making stained glass. Phyllis was a member of Hope Crossings Church in Jefferson. She was preceded in death by her father, Henry Hutchinson; mother, Fannie Johnson; brother, Keith Hutchinson; and sister, Francie Hoyt.
Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Ron Baird; son, Ron Baird and wife Teri Dawn, Dawsonville; daughter, Veronica Jordan and husband James, Dacula, Valerie Baird, Auburn; brothers, William Hutchinson, Walter Hutchinson and wife Judy, all of North Carolina; and grandchildren, Mercedes, Catherine, Ronnie and Olivia.
Memorial services will be held with military honors at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, December 22, at Hope Crossings Church, 2106 Old Pendergrass Road, Jefferson, GA, 30549. Pastor Chris Stephens will be officiating. The family will receive friends at 3 p.m., Thursday, December 22, prior to the services at the church. A reception will follow given by friends and neighbors.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to a local veterans fund or the American Cancer Society.
Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton, is in charge of arrangements. www.lawsonfuneralhome.org.
Phyllis Baird (12-17-16)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry