JEFFERSON - Jerry Hugh Wilkes, 68, entered into rest Tuesday, December 20, 2016.
Mr. Wilkes was born in Jefferson, the son of the late Jerome and Sadie Anthony Wilkes.He was a member of the Bethany United Methodist Church, retired from Johns Manville, and enjoyed woodworking and helping others. Mr. Wilkes was preceded in death by a brother, M.C. Wilkes.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Dowdy Wilkes, Jefferson; two sons, Scott Wilkes, Braselton, Keith Wilkes and his wife Nicole, Jefferson; sister, Linda Wilkes, Winder; and three grandchildren, Hunter Wilkes, Taylor Wilkes and Bailey Wilkes.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, December 23, from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Ross Wheeler and the Rev. Eric Shelton officiating with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are George Wilkes, Bobby Greene, Tony Beatty, Dennis Skelton and Donnie Hall. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday, December 22, from 6 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church, 4659 Brockton Road, Jefferson, GA 30549, or Academy Baptist Church, P.O. Box 716, Jefferson, GA 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Jerry Wilkes (12-20-16)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry