MAYSVILLE - Joe Harold McDuffie, 85, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2016.
Mr. McDuffie was the son of the late John and Leona Moore McDuffie. He was retired from GoldKist and attended the former Calvery Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Clara Jane Smith, Maysville; two daughters, Deborah Kay (Eddie) Rhodes, Lincolnton, and Louise Whitfield, Maysville; two brothers, Leon McDuffie and E.T. “Gene” McDuffie, both of Commerce; two sisters, Winnie Roach, Fayetteville, and Betty McClung, Commerce; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, at Ridgeway Baptist Church with the Revs. Gary Thompson and Bill Manus officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 20, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state from 1:30-2 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Pallbearers will be Aubrey Ledford, Steve Ledford, Rodney Shubert, Don Shubert, Austin Shubert and James Lance.
Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Joe McDuffie (12-18-16)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry