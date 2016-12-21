NJES bookkeeper fired amid theft investigation

Tina Cook, the bookkeeper for North Jackson Elementary School, has been fired amid allegations of altered school bank records.
Jackson County School System authorities fired Cook, 50, of Jefferson, on Dec. 13.
She was immediately relieved of her position and all school-based financial and facility access was terminated, superintendent April Howard said Monday.
A preliminary investigation showed about $14,000 in receipts for cash and checks could not be matched with deposits, Howard said.
“We turned over records and security camera footage to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office,” said Howard. “We hope recover to these funds, which came from children and their parents and include money for field trips, supplies purchased from vendors, and after-school care.”
See the full story in the Dec. 21 issue of The Jackson Herald.
