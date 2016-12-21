A tentative first step was taken this week to develop 89 acres for industrial use at the intersection of Hog Mountain Road and Storey Lane.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved a Future Land Use Map amendment change for the tract from “commercial and industrial” to “industrial.” The request was made by Inland Holdings LLC.
The change actually affects only a small part of the tract that was initially designated commercial. The majority of the tract is already designated industrial on the FLU map.
See the full story in the Dec. 21 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Controversial map change approved
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry