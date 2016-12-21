Man killed in Braselton bar

A local man died after being punched in a Braselton restaurant last week. Authorities are ruling the incident a homicide.
Clint Roshan Ali, 34, died after being struck by a man in Jack’s Bar and Grill on Hwy. 211. Ali is a storeowner of the Shell station located within walking distance of the restaurant.
Shortly after the Dec. 15 incident, the Braselton Police Department arrested the suspect, David Allen Digiacomo, 40, of Flowery Branch, on charges of murder, aggravated assault and obstruction.
Authorities were called to the restaurant around 10 p.m. for reports of a man who had fallen at the bar and was unresponsive.
The incident was seemingly unprovoked as Digiacomo approached Ali at the jukebox and “sucker punched” him in the head. Surveillance video inside the restaurant clearly shows the incident, and BPD chief Terry Esco noted it’s “pretty cut and dry.”
An online version of this story said that Ali and a friend of Digiacomo had an altercation at the bar, but that initial incident is believed to have taken place earlier.
See the full story in the Dec. 21 issue of The Jackson Herald.
