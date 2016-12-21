Jefferson’s Taylor Love to run track at Brenau University

Taylor Love’s college decision ended up being a no-brainer.
Jefferson’s standout hurdler has signed with Brenau University in Gainesville to run track and field for the Golden Tigers.
“I feel great about it,” she said. “No questions asked. As soon as I went to Brenau, it felt just like home. Their team is really good. Their coach is amazing, and the girls on the team are all like one big family, and I love that.”
Love added that she already felt like part of the team when she visited.
“That really helped with my decision,” she said.
Love swept the region 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles championships last year and won the region 300-meter hurdle title in 2015. But she’s also trying her hand at pole vault and sprints as she preps for her senior season.
Love may compete in the heptathlon, a seven-event competition, in college.
“That will be a lot, but I know that I can do it,” Love said.
Love said she long had dreams to run in college but didn’t know if that would come true. She credits one of her former coaches for inspiring her to reach this point.
“Coach Cheatham, my old coach, taught me that if I actually put in the work and put time and effort into it I can make it happen and it did,” she said.
Love is now about a month and a half away from her senior season. She has her sights set on a big year before heading off to college.
“There’s a lot of unfinished business to do, but I really feel like our team will place higher at state than we have been these last few years,” she said. “I feel like my times will drop dramatically because I’ve been training all summer long and all fall.”
— Charles Phelps contributed to this story
