The Jefferson football program enjoyed a clean sweep of the superlatives in Region 8-AAAA.
Defensive tackle Dontae Wilson was named Player of the Year, running back Colby Wood won Offensive Player of the Year, Zack Boobas was named Defensive Player of the Year and Ben Hall was selected as Coach of the Year on the recently-released all-region team.
In addition to those honors, offensive lineman Caleb Chandler, defensive lineman Will Kellum and linebacker Jonathan Paolozzi were first-team all-region selections.
Sammy Elegreet (wide receiver), Chaz Evans (wide receiver), Nick Holman (offensive line), Logan Garner (offensive line), Zac Corbin (defensive back), Blake Wright (linebacker) and Colby Clark (linebacker) were named to the second team.
All-region honorable mentions for Jefferson were Hayden Kilgore (place kicker), J.T. Middleton (offensive line), Aaron Hall (defensive line), Garmon Randolph (tight end) and Hunter Griffith (offensive line).
Jefferson, who won the region title and went on to the state semifinals, led 8-AAAA with 19 all-region selections.
FOOTBALL: Dragons sweep all-region honors
