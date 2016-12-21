Jefferson defensive tackle Dontae Wilson has committed to play football next year at Army, a decision he said will pit him against great competition and position him well for post-football life.
“The biggest factor was just me being able to have a future beyond football when football is all said and done,” he said. “I can have a plan B to fall back on and just have a great career and not have to struggle for anything.”
Wilson picked Army (located in West Point, N.Y.) over Navy, The Citadel, Mercer and Chattanooga. His verbal commitment is non-binding.
“I just felt Army was the right place to go,” Wilson said.
Wilson is interested in studying aerospace engineering in college.
“That’s still the career path I’m going to,” Wilson said. “It’s definitely going to be engineering, but hopefully I end up going down the specific aerospace path.”
Wilson isn’t the only Dragon who plans to play football at West Point with Zack Boobas pledging to Army back in October.
Having a Jefferson teammate with him at West Point was one of the selling points in Wilson choosing Army.
“Being so far away in New York, and being able to have somebody there, if I get homesick, I can just go right next door and talk to Zack about times in good ol’ Jefferson … That was a big part of it,” he said.
Wilson finished his senior season with 74 tackles and 13 tackles for loss, helping to lead the Dragons to the Class AAAA semifinals. He was named the Region 8-AAAA Player of the Year.
FOOTBALL: Wilson commits to Army
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry