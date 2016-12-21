WRESTLING: Big win at Big Red

Jackson Co. wrestlers move to 17-1 after dominant performance
The Jackson County wrestling team is ringing in the holidays by bagging more victories.
The Panthers took home the first-place trophy in Saturday’s Big Red Duals in Gainesville, posting five convincing wins.
Jackson County beat Rabun County (72-9), Pickens 53-27), Newnan (56-15) and area opponent North Hall (50-18) before dominating Banks County (62-18) in the tournament finals.
“It was huge, being able to win the tournament over there, being able to beat another area opponent North Hall, which always has a tough team, and Banks County, which always has a tough team, which was one of our losses last year,” coach Jason Powers said.
This was Jackson County’s second dual tournament win this season as the Panthers continue to round into form for area and state competition later this season. The Panthers, the runners-up at the Class AAA duals a year ago, are now 17-1 in dual competition.
“Everything for us right now is just building,” said Powers, who pointed out that the team is three weeks away from the area duals. “It’s improving from match to match.”
Jackson County flexed its muscle Saturday, winning each of its matches by 26 points or more.
“It was pretty good,” Powers said of the competition. “We wrestled very hard-nosed … We wrestled to our strengths, which is what we’ve been preaching all year long.”
The five lopsided wins followed an up-and-down day of wrestling three days earlier in an out-of-state excursion to South Carolina. The team opened with a 48-18 loss to West Oak (S.C.)
“We did not wrestle well against West Oak at all,” Powers said. “That was one match that we did not wrestle to our strengths. We wrestled into West Oak’s strengths.”
Following that loss, Jackson County seniors called a meeting, and the Panthers responded with a 46-28 win over Belton Honea Path (S.C.) in the nightcap.
“It was a fantastic rebound match against a very, very tough team also,” Powers said.
Powers scheduled the trip to West Oak after having faced the Westminster, S.C. program at traditional tournaments last year and again this year, adding that he hopes to make the trip a perennial event.
As for this week, Jackson County will wrestle today (Wednesday) at Marist in the Reindeer Duals where the Panthers will again see North Hall.
“It’s just an opportunity to get five more dual matches in against some pretty good competition,” Powers said.
Jackson County will break for Christmas before returning to action Dec. 30 at the Gladiator Duals at Clarke Central.
Powers praises his team’s leadership and focus as the pivotal months of the season draw nearer.
“Our senior leadership is a big part of it and our attitude and our team’s mental toughness … the attitude in the room is exactly where I want it to be right now,” he said.
And this senior class has its sights set on a big season.
“Our seniors, they’re on a mission and they’ve got everyone bought in to that mission,” Powers said.
