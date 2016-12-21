BOYS' BASKETBALL: Panthers beat Ola for first win

With 10 different players getting into the scoring column, Jackson County snapped a nine-game losing streak to the season.
The Panthers (1-9) beat Class 5A Ola 46-35 Monday in the opening round of Providence Academy’s holiday tournament for their first victory of the year.
“I’m just glad our guys got the monkey off their back and claimed their first win,” Jackson County coach Chuck Butler said. “We’ve been in position to win in almost all of our games with the exception of just a couple of them.”
Jackson County continued play in the tournament Tuesday against Walnut Grove and will wrap-up Wednesday against Central-Carrollton at 11:30 a.m.
Against Ola, Brock McCullum scored 11 points to lead a host of Panther scorers. Noah Venable added seven.
Jackson County led by a point, 26-25, at the half and 36-31 after three quarters and outscored Ola 10-4 in the final quarter.
“It felt good to take care of Ola and realize how much better we are getting,” Butler said. “As everyone on the floor becomes more of a scoring and defensive threat we will become a very solid team as we approach tourney time.”
Jackson County was coming off a 54-27 loss to Madison County at home Saturday. The Red Raiders led by 17 at the half and 42-20 after three quarters. No Jackson County player reached double figures in the loss. Christian Smith led the Panthers with six points.
Jackson County suffered a lopsided loss four days before that, too, falling to Oconee County 64-36. Smith led the Panthers with nine points.
The Warriors set the tone by outscoring Jackson County 18-2 in the opening quarter en route to a 39-16 halftime lead.
“We really struggled against Madison and Oconee,” Butler said. “Both of them are match-up problems for us mainly due to our size. Also we’ve been tweaking what works best for us in regards to lineups, style of play and even the tempo we feel suits us best.”
Butler is impressed with how his players have handled their 1-9 start.
“I can’t brag on our guys enough as they have stayed focused, worked hard in practice and have bought into the big picture,” he said. “We have stressed how our inexperience may cause us to struggle early but we are all focused on gradually improving each and every day.”
BOYS' BASKETBALL: Panthers beat Ola for first win
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry