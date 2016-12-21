SOFTBALL: Pruitt signs with Andrew College

Jackson County’s Kaylan Pruitt had her sights set on a college softball career but wasn’t sure that would come to fruition as she started her senior year.
As it turns out, she’s getting the opportunity she hoped for, signing to play at Andrew College, a two-year school in Cuthbert.
“Towards the beginning of the year, I thought this would be it … and then I saw (Andrew coach) Kayla (Williams) and she was interested, so I was like OK,” Pruitt said. “I’m really excited.”
Pruitt pointed to several factors that made Andrew an appealing destination.
“I really liked the coach, and they were really friendly,” Pruitt said. “I really like the campus, and they have what I’m into.”
Pruitt said she also had interest in Georgia Highlands and ABAC.
“But out of all of them, I liked Andrew the best,” she said.
Pruitt plans to major in dental hygiene.
Two of her travel ball teammates – Hope Dalton and Megan Carlson (who both played for Jefferson) – have already signed with Andrew. Another has committed. That familiarity was another bonus in moving on to Andrew.
“It’s going to be a lot better,” she said. “I’m not as nervous, and I have friends already.”
Pruitt hit .395 (ranking third on the team) in 2016 with 21 RBI (second on the team) in helping the Panthers reach the state tournament.
“She was really important for our team as far as chemistry and doing all the little things and just a total package of a team player that we were looking for, so I think it will be an easy transition for her going in,” said Chessie Laird, who recently stepped down as Jackson County head coach. “ I just can’t wait to see what all she achieves there.”
Laird pointed out that Pruitt played second base for most of her career before moving to third as a senior,
“She never missed a beat,” Laird said. “She just went wherever we played her and was very versatile, which will be a positive for her playing at the next level.”
With at least two more years of softball left now, Pruitt is eager to move on to the next phase of her career.
“I’m really excited,” she said. “I was nervous at first but after this season ended in high school, I’m looking forward to it.”
