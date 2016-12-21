GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Jackson Co. girls lose despite six 3-pointers from Strickland

Skyyla Strickland’s 3-point shooting heroics weren’t enough to carry Jackson County to a non-region road win.
Strickland connected on 6-of-9 shots from beyond the arc, but the Lady Panthers fell at Madison County 68-65 in overtime Saturday. She finished with 18 points. Brianna Love, who knocked down three 3-pointers, added 17 points and nine rebounds. Carlie Anderson finished with seven points and 10 rebounds.
Jackson County finished with 10 3-pointers in the loss and also went 17-for-19 at the free throw line.
Strickland hit five 3-pointers during the first four quarters as Jackson County and Madison County ended regulation tied 60-60. She hit another 3-pointer in overtime, but the Lady Raiders outscored the Lady Panthers 8-5 in the extra period to take the win.
Jackson County trailed 25-24 at the half. The teams entered the fourth quarter tied 39-39.
The Lady Panthers picked up a win over Oconee County four days earlier, beating the Lady Warriors at home 52-34 on Dec. 13.
Logan Cook scored 14 points and Brianna Love added 13 as Jackson County topped Oconee County for the second time this year.
The Lady Panthers led 37-29 after three quarters but outscored the Lady Warriors 15-5 in the final period to pull away.
Jackson County shot 41 percent from the floor and drained eight 3-pointers. It also went 14-of-20 from the free throw stripe and limited its turnovers to just 13.
