WRESTLING: Dragons dominate Oconee Co. Duals

The Jefferson wrestling team took care of more holiday-season business, winning Saturday’s Oconee County duals handily as the team continues to prep for the area duals in January.
The Dragons swept through the event with wins over Luella (60-17), East Jackson (75-6), Oconee County (62-15), Blessed Trinity (60-12) and Elbert County (58-23).
Despite the calendar nearing late December, Jefferson is still settling into the season since the team didn’t get all its football players back until a few weeks ago.
“We were very pleased,” coach Doug Thurmond said. “They wrestled very well together. You’re able to see just a little bit more as time is going on how everybody is going to filter out into their weight classes.”
A number of Jefferson wrestlers went undefeated in their matches Saturday: Jarrad Blackburn (120), Ian Statia (126), Dawson Bates (132), Cole Potts (138), Coy Strong (145), Hunter Allen (170), Caleb Little (182) and Nick Holman (220).
The individual highlights included Potts beating Blessed Trinity’s Nolan Kile, the Class AAA state runner-up last year in 126, and Ian Statia winning by technical fall over Elbert County’s Jamarcus Allen. Statia’s 15-point victory came after winning a tight match over Allen, 2-0, on Dec. 3 at the Panther Invitational.
The Dragons, who have already ventured out of state once this month, will make their annual trip to the Thursday-Friday Pigeon Forge Duals in Tennessee, where they will face teams such as Heritage-Coosa, a strong Class AAAA program from Georgia, and Wilson-Central out of Tennessee.
“We know that Wilson-Central will probably be the team to beat … They’re on a winning streak right now, so they’re going to be a really tough team for us to beat,” Thurmond said.
