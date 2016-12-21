A Braselton woman suspected of stealing over $20,000 from a Jackson County nonprofit turned herself in last week.
Rebeccca Lynn Mercer, 44, 300 Jackson Avenue, Braselton, was booked into the Jackson County Jail on Dec. 12 for theft by conversion and theft by taking. Bond was set at $30,000.
See the full story in the Dec. 22 issue of The Braselton News.
Mercer turns herself in to authorities for alleged theft
