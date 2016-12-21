Beatrice Varnum (12-17-16)

Wednesday, December 21. 2016
JEFFERSON - Beatrice Holder Varnum, 89, entered into rest Saturday, December 17, 2016.

Mrs. Varnum was preceded by her husband, Julian Varnum, seven days earlier and a joint memorial service will be held at a later date. Mrs. Varnum was born in Jefferson, the daughter of the late Harold “Doc” and Endie Barrett Holder. She was a homemaker and a friend of Academy Baptist Church.

Survivors include a daughter, Joyce Barnett and her husband William of Jefferson, son, Delane Bryant and his wife Debbie of Jefferson; grandsons, Gregory Bryant, Jefferson, Jeff Bryant and his wife Jeannie, Michigan, Chad Klinck and his wife Sharon, Jefferson; granddaughter, Julie Harkins and her husband Paul, Jefferson; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.

Old Website

