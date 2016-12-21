GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Jefferson dictates pace, routs Dawson Co.

Jefferson turned up the tempo Saturday and delivered another convincing victory.
One night after beating Madison County by 27 points, the Lady Dragons (7-3) overwhelmed Dawson County 65-45 at home in winning their second straight game.
“We felt like if we could speed them up that it would be to our advantage,” coach Jason Gibson said. “We wanted to make them play fast, so we got after them a little bit with some pressure.”
McKenzie Tyner again led Jefferson offensively, scoring 19 points.
The Lady Dragons were scheduled to play North Hall Tuesday night and will be off until next week when they travel to Charleston, S.C. for a Dec. 28-30 holiday tournament.
After jumping out to a 16-10 advantage after a quarter on Dawson County, Jefferson outscored the Lady Tigers 24-7 in the second period by dialing up the tempo and forcing the them to play at an uncomfortable pace.
By doing so, Jefferson created turnovers and also forced Dawson County to shoot too quickly, which led to Lady Dragon rebounds and fast-break points.
“They didn’t really want to play as fast we did, and it showed there in the second quarter when we were able to get out in transition,” Gibson said.
Jefferson, which led 40-17 at the half, stayed aggressive defensively in the second half as it built a 56-34 lead after three quarters.
Gibson then emptied his bench in the fourth quarter. Dawson County cut into Jefferson’s big lead, somewhat, with five 3-pointers against the Lady Dragons’ young lineup.
Gibson praised the play of Tyner, who turned in another double-digit night offensively. The coach said the junior was “all over the floor.”
“I’m super proud of her — she’s playing at a really high level right now,” Gibson said, adding that Tyner’s defensive play is creating offensive opportunities for her.
Lauren Wagner finished with 11 points.
“Lauren is really starting to step it up a little bit and playing really well right now,” Gibson said.
Others contributing offensively were Jazmin Allen, who scored nine points, and Akera Benton, who added eight points.
Hope Forrester finished with eight rebounds and four blocks.
“It was a really good effort,” Gibson said. “It was a really good team win.”
A night earlier, Jefferson drained six 3-pointers in snapping a two-game losing skid with a 59-32 region win over Madison County.
“I was really proud of the way the kids played (Friday) – a lot of emotion, a lot of effort, a lot of intensity,” Gibson said. “I think it showed.”
Allen sparked Jefferson with 19 points. Wagner, who knocked down three 3-pointers, added 11 points.
“Lauren Wagner played really well (Friday),” Gibson said. “She came off the bench and gave us a big spark.”
Jefferson hit two 3-pointers in the opening minutes of the game and took a 10-0 lead after Allen scored under the basket off an assist from Forrester.
The Lady Dragon lead grew to 28-8 after Wagner knocked down a pair of 3’s and Allen connected on a mid-range jumper during the first four and a half minutes of the second quarter.
“We did a good job of attacking early and that kind of created some open shots as the game moved on,” Gibson said. “We were able to get our feet set and knock down some 3’s.”
Wagner pushed the lead out to 33-11 with a free throw with two minutes left in the half, but Madison County answered with the next six points to close the half. Jordan Bailey, who led Madison County with 17 points, opened the second half with a 3-point basket to cut Jefferson’s lead to 33-20, but the Lady Raiders came no closer the rest of the night.
The Lady Dragons closed the quarter with an 11-2 run to take a 44-22 advantage. A 3-pointer from Julia Kobe, Jefferson’s final 3-pointer of the night, gave the Lady Dragons a 59-29 lead with just over a minute remaining.
Forrester, in addition to hitting a 3-pointer and scoring seven points, also enjoyed a big defensive night with six blocks.
“Hope is such a presence inside,” Gibson said. “She erases a lot of mistakes sometimes defensively … We don’t mind people attacking sometimes when she’s in the game because she can just kind of alter shots. She does a great job of that. She does a great job of going vertical. She just has a knack for kind of changing plans when people get in there.”
Gibson also praised the efforts of Nia Johnson, who came off the bench when Forrester ran into foul trouble, and added six points.
“Hope had two fouls early and Nia came in and played big minutes … I’m super, super proud of how she played (Friday), too,” Gibson said.
