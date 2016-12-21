BOYS' BASKETBALL: Fourth-quarter lead slips away in Dragon loss

Late breakdowns resulted in a missed opportunity for the Jefferson boys’ basketball team over the weekend.
The Dragons (2-7) squandered a 36-30 lead at the start of the fourth quarter in a 48-44 loss to Dawson County Saturday at home.
“I thought the kids played hard,” Jefferson coach Bolling DuBose said. “We just have to learn how to play more consistently.”
The Dragons, who faced North Hall Tuesday (results were not available at press time), are off until next week when they play in Commerce’s holiday tournament, starting Dec. 27 against Johns Creek at 5:30 p.m.
Down 24-23 against Dawson County at the half, Jefferson switched to a 1-3-1 zone at the start of the third quarter, which helped the Dragons gain the lead.
“I think that kind of surprised them a little bit because they hadn’t talked to anybody who had seen us use it,” DuBose said. “We did a really good job defensively in the third quarter.”
But defensive lapses in the fourth quarter allowed the Tigers to attack the basket and regain the lead.
“We just had a couple of mental mistakes in that 1-3-1 (zone) ... Everyone of them resulted in layups,” DuBose said.
Dawson County ended up outscoring Jefferson 18-8 in the fourth quarter in handing the Dragons their third-straight loss.
In addition to defensive lapses, Jefferson struggled offensively, too.
“Offensively, we’re not running with the ball like we need to, and our shot selection is still not really good,” DuBose said.
Though Jefferson came up short, DuBose did note the play of multiple players.
Daniel Butler finished with 10 points to lead Jefferson.
“I thought he had a good game,” DuBose said.
In addition to Butler, post players Kasen Rainey, Jacob Radaker and Bryce Hankinson also drew praise from the coach.
“I really thought all of our post players played well,” DuBose said.
•MADISON CO. 53, JEFFERSON 37 (FRIDAY): In a game marked by physical play, DuBose said Madison County got the upper hand in that department.
The Red Raiders rolled to a 53-37 region win over the Dragons (2-7) Friday in Jefferson, leading by as many as 22 points in the fourth quarter.
“I just felt the longer the game went, the more physically tough they were,” DuBose said. “They were just tougher than we were physically.”
Madison County’s Trevon Daniel and Jackson Bailey scored 13 points each and Logan Brown added nine points for the Red Raiders. Jasper Gibson paced the Dragons with nine points.
Madison County took a 21-18 lead after a back-and-forth first half that included four ties and three lead changes. But Red Raiders came out in the third quarter attacking the basket and extended the lead to 39-30 heading into the fourth quarter.
“We couldn’t give them a bunch of inside shots, and I thought we did that all night,” DuBose said. “We let them get to the basket off the dribble. We gave them a lot of second and third shots off rebounds. It really took hold in the third quarter … they stretch it out in that third quarter because we let them get any shot they wanted.”
The Red Raiders limited Jefferson to one point through the first five and a half minutes of the final quarter as they pulled away from the Dragons. A 3-pointer from Brown with 2:52 remaining gave Madison County its largest lead of the game at 53-31, capping a 17-1 run.
“We struggled to score,” DuBose said. “We missed a lot of easy shots. I didn’t think we got a lot of offensive rebounds, which we’re going to have to do because we’re not a great shooting team to begin with.”
DuBose said his young team is still looking for consistent play.
“That word, we have used for three weeks now,” he said. “We’ve got to become more consistent. Like coach Hester, one of my assistants, said, ‘The only thing consistent about us is that we’re inconsistent.’ And that’s the truth. We’re inconsistent from one half to the next, which is frustrating.”
