Basketball: Lady Bulldoggs in semifinals of Myrtle Beach tournament

The Winder-Barrow girls basketball team’s goal heading into this week’s Crescom Bank Holiday Invitational at Myrtle Beach was to hold its own against a slate of tough competition.
Through two days, it’s doing more than that.
Olivia Nelson-Ododa scored a game-high 27 points Tuesday as the Lady Bulldogs rallied past Wesleyan of Norcross 65-60 to advance to the semifinals of the tournament, handing the Wolves (9-1) their first loss of the season
Winder-Barrow (7-3), which also defeated Dreher High School of Columbia, S.C., 63-37 on Monday, will face South Shore High School of Brooklyn tonight at 8:30 p.m. in the second semifinal.
The Vikings have won their first two games handily, 61-15 over Socastee, S.C. and 49-31 over Ferguson, Fla.
“The kids are just out there making plays and that’s what this is all about,” Winder-Barrow coach Brandon Thomas said Tuesday night of his team, which has now won six straight games after a 1-3 start coming off last season’s GHSA Class AAAAA runner-up campaign. “We seem to be turning from a team that can be good into a team that’s actually playing well.
“And we have to have that mindset. Win or lose from here on out, I think we’ve made some great progress down here.”
With the game against Wesleyan tied at 26 at the half, the Wolves got hot in the second half, opening up a 39-31 advantage before the Lady Bulldoggs responded with a 9-0 run to take the lead.
Chellia Watson’s long-range 3-pointer later in the half put the Lady Bulldoggs up for good and sparked a 7-0 run that made it 56-49.
Wesleyan got to within three points at 63-60 with just seconds remaining but missed a wide-open three that would have tied it.
Lexi Maddox secured the rebound for Winder-Barrow and was fouled before sinking both free throws to ice the game.
The game against Dreher on Monday was never in doubt as the Lady Bulldoggs trailed for just 18 seconds early on and led by as many as 26 points, which wound up being the final margin of victory.
Watson led the way with 22 points on 7-of-11 field goal shooting, including a 3-of-4 performance from beyond the arc.
Nelson-Ododa added 19 points and 8 rebounds while Latrice Perkins chipped in with 15 points, 7 assists and 6 steals.
“Both those schools we played were undefeated coming in and had major college signees,” Thomas said.
“We played lights out all the way around. It was good for us to gain some confidence.”
