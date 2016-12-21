Auburn council approves work on city roads

Work on six Auburn roads, including repairs and speed table installations among other tasks, was scheduled to be performed this week after City Council gave it the green light last week.
At its work session on Thursday, council approved a $19,652 bid by Tri-State Asphalt, Inc. of Loganville to complete the work, which includes:
•$6,510 in repairs to Sixth Street at Sixth Avenue, Willowgate Trace and Lakeview Drive.
•$6,350 for the installation of two speed tables on Carter Road
•$970 for striping on Fourth Avenue
•$5,822 for the installation of a new parking area at the North Georgia School of Dance studio on Fifth Street.
The bid beat out one of $22,900 by Brown’s Asphalt Maintenance, Inc. of Winterville. Funding for the work will come from the city’s 2012 Barrow County SPLOST fund, city administrator Ron Griffith said.
Election
qualifying dates, fees
Also at Thursday’s meeting, staff presented council with the proposed qualifying dates and fees for the 2017 municipal election.
The qualifying fees would be $144 for the races for the at-large council seats held by Robert Vogel and Bill Ackworth.
The qualifying fee is based on 3 percent of council members’ $4,800 annual salary.
Qualifying would be Monday, Aug. 21 through Friday Aug. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at City Hall, 1369, Fourth Ave.
