Nelda Pressley (12-21-16)

NICHOLSON - Nelda Poole Pressley, 69, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2016.
Mrs. Pressley was the daughter of the late Herbert and Velma McKinsey Poole and was the widow of William Neal Pressley. She was a member of Crossroads Worship Center Church of God.
Survivors include three sons, Steve Miller, Jefferson, Danny Odom, Nicholson, and Keith Miller, Hull; three daughters, Regina Miller, Nicholson, Sheila Jackson, Athens, and Teresa Miller, New Mexico; brother, Norman Poole, Gastonia, N.C.; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m Friday, December 23, at Crossroads Worship Center Church of God with the Rev. Gary Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in the Howington Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 11 a.m. till time of service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at iviefuneralhomecommerce.com
Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of the arrangements.
