Nelda Pressley (12-21-16)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Wednesday, December 21. 2016
NICHOLSON - Nelda Poole Pressley, 69, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2016.

Mrs. Pressley was the daughter of the late Herbert and Velma McKinsey Poole and was the widow of William Neal Pressley. She was a member of Crossroads Worship Center Church of God.

Survivors include three sons, Steve Miller, Jefferson, Danny Odom, Nicholson, and Keith Miller, Hull; three daughters, Regina Miller, Nicholson, Sheila Jackson, Athens, and Teresa Miller, New Mexico; brother, Norman Poole, Gastonia, N.C.; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m Friday, December 23, at Crossroads Worship Center Church of God with the Rev. Gary Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in the Howington Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 11 a.m. till time of service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at iviefuneralhomecommerce.com

Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of the arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.