Jane Lewallen (12-20-16)

Maysville - Jane Vandiver Lewallen, 69, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2016.
Mrs. Lewallen was the daughter of the late Cecil and Lanelle Shirley Vandiver. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Janda Lewallen and Jodi Lewallen.
Survivors include her husband, Johnny Lewallen, Maysville; aunt, Carolyn Merk, Dry Pond; brother, Russell Vandiver, Oakwood; and sister, Marjorie Phudman, Swannee.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, December 23, at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with Sheila Tolbert, Ginger Banks and Earnestine Smith speaking.
Burial will follow in the Jackson Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 22, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at iviefuneralhomecommerce.com
Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of the arrangements.
