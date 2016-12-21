The Banks County boys’ basketball team used different pieces to help build up a 10-point lead at halftime over the Commerce Tigers.
After halftime, the Leopards used still other pieces to score 23 points in the third quarter and 19 points in the fourth quarter to springboard past the Tigers 72-54.
The Leopards (5-4, 1-0 Region 8-AA) had six players score double-digit points, led by Dylan Orr’s 17 points. Gabe Martin added 11 while Darius Bonds, Dylan Nix, Carl Cleveland and Kahmal Wiley scored 10 points apiece.
Commerce (1-6, 0-3 Region 8-A) was led by Tristan Boyer’s 23 points. Jamecus Cox had 12 points, Darren Simpson finished with nine and Kyre Ware had eight points.
The Leopards jumped out to a 6-0 lead after Martin and Bonds connected from downtown. But the Tigers battled back with six-unanswered points to tie the game at 6. Then Bonds connected on his second 3-pointer and propelled the Leopards to a 9-6 lead.
Orr scored three points in the first quarter and Cleveland two points. The Leopards led 14-7 after the first.
Martin caught fire in the second for the Leopards, scoring his remaining eight points with two 3-pointers and a basket. Wiley, Bonds, Orr and Grant Rylee scored two points apiece in the quarter.
The Leopards finished on a 5-0 run to carry a 10-point lead at the half.
The Leopards kept their foot on the gas out of halftime, going on an 11-4 run out of the gate. The lead grew to 20 when Orr hit his second basket of the quarter. A Nix 3-pointer toward the end of the quarter put the lead at 53-33 going into the fourth.
Nix added seven more points in the fourth. Orr grabbed his final four points, which ended a Tigers’ 9-0 run, where the lead shrunk to 13 points.
The Leopards outscored the Tigers 8-2 to end the game.
The Leopards play at Apalachee on Wednesday and at North Hall on Thursday. Commerce is off until the Commerce Christmas Classic on Dec. 27.
BOYS' BASKETBALL: Leopards get past Tigers
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry