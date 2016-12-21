FOOTBALL: Hendrix named Furman head football coach

Former Commerce football player Clay Hendrix was introduced as Furman’s next head football coach on Monday.
Hendrix is entering his 30th season as a coach but his first as a head coach. He’s spent the past 10 seasons coaching the offensive line at the Air Force Academy.
Hendrix, a former player and assistant coach at Furman, played on three Southern Conference (SoCon) title teams during his playing days at the university.
During his senior year, Furman finished runner-up in the NCAA Division 1-AA playoffs.
Hendrix became an assistant coach at Furman in 1988 and coached the offensive line for 19 seasons.
Hendrix was on the 1981 Class AA state championship team. He was assistant coach to former Commerce and Furman teammate Bobby Lamb, who quarterbacked the 1981 team.
Lamb is head football coach at Mercer University.
Hendrix is the son of Linda and Darrell Hendrix of Commerce.
“Greenville Online” contributed to this story.
