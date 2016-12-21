Middle-School Softball: Commerce ends with 20-2 record

The Commerce Middle School softball team put together a 20-2 record this past season.
The season culminated with the Lady Tigers winning the Northeast Georgia Athletic League Tournament.
The team defeated West Jackson Middle 11-1, Oconee County Middle 3-0 and 10-0 en route to becoming champions.
The team hung up 20-plus runs in three different games: twice against Clarke Central’s ninth-grade team and once against Malcolm Bridge Middle.
The Lady Tigers scored double-digit runs in 14 of 22 games.
Emma Davis led the Lady Tigers at the plate with a .567 batting average. Kylee Taylor batted .559 and Carson Hobbs batted .519.
Hobbs also performed well on the mound, pitching 78 innings, giving up 12 earned runs, recording 66 strikeouts and finishing with a 1.077 ERA. Lexi Darnell pitched 24.2 innings, gave up seven earned runs, recorded 23 strikeouts and had an ERA of 1.986. Rachel Morgan pitched 15.1 innings, gave up 10 earned runs, recorded 24 strikeouts and had an ERA of 4.565.
The coaches of the team were Justin Taylor, Heather Hobbs and Mike Vickery.
