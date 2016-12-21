Jackson County Board of Commissioner Dwain Smith died Wednesday of a heart attack.
Smith served District 4, which includes the Nicholson area. He graduated from Commerce High School and received his vocational training in Gainesville, Georgia and Athens, Georgia. In September 1976, he was appointed Director of Civil Defense for Jackson County. After many years of service, he was appointed Director of Ambulance Services in November 1987. In 1993, the Emergency Medical Services and E-911 Emergency Services were consolidated and Smith oversaw these services until his retirement in 2004. Jackson County was named "Volunteer Rescue Team of the Year" twice under his leadership.
Funeral arrangements will be announced as they become available. Survivors include his wife, Martha.
Commissioner Smith dies of heart attack
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry