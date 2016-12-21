WRESTLING: Leopards finish 2nd at Gainesville duals

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, December 21. 2016
The Banks County wrestling team put together a solid performance at last Saturday’s Big Red Rumble Duals at Gainesville High School.

The Leopards went 4-1 over two days, good enough for a second-place finish. The Leopards fell to Jackson County in the finals.

The Leopards defeated Northgate (60-24), Flowery Branch (54-19), Oglethorpe County (66-17) and Lanier (54-30).

The Leopards are 10-3 on the season.

“I thought we had a good showing overall,” head coach Kasey Hanley said.

Wrestlers Alan Jones and Zach Millwood both went undefeated during the duals.

The Leopards are still without several starters, but Hanley said he just has to help the kids who are filling the spots continue to get better.

“They’re getting valuable mat time right now,” he said.

The Leopards’ season continues at the Eric Hill Tournament hosted by Loganville High School Dec. 21-22.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.