The Banks County wrestling team put together a solid performance at last Saturday’s Big Red Rumble Duals at Gainesville High School.
The Leopards went 4-1 over two days, good enough for a second-place finish. The Leopards fell to Jackson County in the finals.
The Leopards defeated Northgate (60-24), Flowery Branch (54-19), Oglethorpe County (66-17) and Lanier (54-30).
The Leopards are 10-3 on the season.
“I thought we had a good showing overall,” head coach Kasey Hanley said.
Wrestlers Alan Jones and Zach Millwood both went undefeated during the duals.
The Leopards are still without several starters, but Hanley said he just has to help the kids who are filling the spots continue to get better.
“They’re getting valuable mat time right now,” he said.
The Leopards’ season continues at the Eric Hill Tournament hosted by Loganville High School Dec. 21-22.
WRESTLING: Leopards finish 2nd at Gainesville duals
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry