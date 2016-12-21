GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Lady Leopards throttle Lady Tigers, 71-13

Banks County’s Kailynn Gilstrap scored eight points in the first quarter against the Commerce Lady Tigers on Monday night.
The eight points was just the beginning of a big offensive night for the Lady Leopards as they pounded the Lady Tigers 71-13.
Gilstrap and Jaycie Bowen finished the game with 13 points apiece. Kulia Beasley added 11 points. Maddie Thomas finished with eight points and Kadajha Beasley had five points, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter.
Gabby Kennedy, Bowen and Gilstrap scored the game’s opening nine points to give the Lady Leopards (6-3, 1-0 Region 8-AA) an early lead. The team never looked back, adding nine more to finish the quarter with an 18-4 lead.
The offense kept rolling into the second, scoring 23 points led by Bowen’s seven. Beasley scored five points. Thomas and Kennedy Smith had four points apiece.
The Lady Leopards led 41-8 at the break.
The third quarter was even bigger as the Lady Leopards scored 26 points. Eight different players scored during the quarter. The lead was 67-9 after three quarters.
The Lady Leopards nabbed two more baskets in the fourth to set the score at 71-13.
The Lady Tigers (1-8, 1-2 Region 8-A) were led by Shatoya Johnson’s seven points. The team picked up its first win over region foe Hebron Christian Academy last Friday 47-29.
Banks County plays at Apalachee on Wednesday and at North Hall on Thursday. Commerce is off until the Commerce Christmas Classic, which begins Dec. 27.
