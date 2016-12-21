WRESTLING: Tigers take 2nd place at Bradley Invitational

The Commerce wrestling team put together another strong showing in Tennessee.
For the second-straight week, the Tigers took home a second-place finish, this time at the Bradley Invitational. The Tigers finished second to host school Bradley Central.
“We still have some work to do, but I was pleased with the outcome,” head coach Kendall Love said.
The Tigers had six wrestlers compete in the finals. Three left with first-place finishes: Owen Brown (160 pounds), Cole Chancey (195) and Knox Allen (220).
Brown and Chancey are both undefeated this season.
Tucker Flint (126), Jake Brewer (145) and Cade Ridley (285) all finished second.
Mitchell Patton (182) finished in fifth and Cole Burchett (132) finished sixth.
“It’s my job to get the kids ready to compete,” Love explained. “I’ve built a very, very tough schedule. We’ve got tough kids who are used to winning. I’m extremely proud of how they’ve all performed so far.”
Love said the team only filled 10 of 14 weight classes, and added this Thursday’s Kyle Maynard Duals at Collins Hill will be the closest to a full lineup the team has had this season.
“This is a big duals tournament,” Love said. “This will be a good test for us for the area duals in January.”
