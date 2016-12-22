Powell says university spending is out of control

Rep. Alan Powell says the state university system is sucking HOPE scholarship funding dry.
“There’s a reason they call the Board of Regents the ‘ivory tower,’” said Powell at a legislative breakfast at the Ila Restaurant Thursday morning. ‘Those folks sit in those offices and they try to figure out how they’re going to screw the system. What they’re doing is sucking the blood out of the bone.”
He said several years after the lottery was implemented in the early 1990s, the Board of Regents convinced then Gov. Zell Miller to open up the HOPE scholarship funding for other uses.
Powell, the Republican District 32 representative in the state House of Representatives, made the statements in response to a question about a lack of funding for the HOPE scholarship. He said there’s plenty of money coming in for HOPE.
“Yes, there’s plenty of money that comes in, but as it comes in in a pipeline, there ain’t much left after the universities go through it,” said Powell. “There’s no spending controls on what the universities do…. I’m not afraid of the university system. I don’t want to put the university system directly under the political thumb. But they do need to be held accountable for how much they spend. And they sure spend; they dream of new ways of building buildings.”
Powell of Hartwell was one of three state legislative members who talked politics and the upcoming session of the Georgia General Assembly Thursday morning at the annual “Eggs and Issues” breakfast hosted by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. He was joined by fellow House Republican District 33 representative Tom McCall of Elberton and Madison County Republican State Senator Frank Ginn of District 47.
Powell said he thinks there could be a proposal for new forms of gambling in Georgia, such as horse racing, which he said would generate roughly $1 billion for the agriculture industry. He told the crowd to be wary of any sales pitch to approve new gambling to “save the HOPE scholarship,” adding that the money is there for the scholarship if it is properly allocated. He said new gambling revenues should go to the state’s biggest fiscal crisis: health care.
“There’s one place that money needs to go,” said Powell. “It’s the engine of destruction in this country. I don’t know what’s going to happen in the next 180 days, but it’s got to be better than what we’ve seen in the last eight years.”
The legislators were asked if they favored a constitutional amendment to require collected fees to be used for their intended purposes, rather than going into the general fund, where they are often used for other purposes or to balance the budget.
“I think it’s a crime that we don’t designate the money to that,” said Ginn. “I think it’s almost like a fraudulent act. If we charge a special fee for something, we use the money where we say we are.”
The legislators addressed a wide variety of topics Dec. 8.
For instance, McCall spoke about Georgia’s ongoing water battles with Florida.
“I don’t think Georgia is going to come out 100 percent on it,” said McCall. “Georgia doesn’t have a plan for how we’re going to make up for what we may get taken away from us.”
But McCall praised Powell for his work on 2002 legislation on interbasin transfers, basically a law that protects this area’s water from metro Atlanta.
“This means if there’s a water-using industry, they need to send it to us instead of putting a Kia plant below Atlanta on Chattahoochee,” said McCall.
McCall praised Madison County’s commitment to agriculture and poultry farming.
“The only thing the county has to do is collect taxes and keep roads up for chicken trucks,” he said. “You don’t educate them and they don’t lock up the chickens in the jail.”
McCall spoke against abuse of the Georgia Agricultural Tax Exemption by people who aren’t really farming. He praised technical colleges and spoke of the trouble feral hogs have caused in the area. He also spoke against too much government regulation.
“I hope the EPA will get rid of some of these dumb regulations,” said McCall. “We are regulating ourselves plum out of business. Some are necessary, but some are stupid. Y’all heard me say, don’t go to the bathroom outside, because you’ll have to get a permit next time you do.”
McCall also praised outgoing county commission chairman Anthony Dove, who will step down from his position after eight years at the end of the month. Dove received a standing ovation at the breakfast.
“Y’all were lucky,” said McCall. “He never got upset. He would call us real calm. He wasn’t fussing. It made you want to do that much more to help him get what he needs.”
Dove returned the compliment, saying Madison County is lucky to have three legislators who are accessible and quick to address local needs.
After McCall stepped from the podium, Ginn addressed the crowd and said he was thankful for working with Powell and McCall, who are two of Georgia’s senior House members.
Ginn said Georgia has been recognized for four years as “the best state in the country to do business.”
He said he hopes to see many regulations lifted at Seagraves Lake in western Madison County. That lake was once considered a potential water source for the county, but that talk has died off among local leaders in recent years.
Ginn said he wants to see non-ethanol gas in as many filling station as possible.
“I don’t want to buy new carburetor every time I turn around,” he said.
The state senator also said he wants to see tire disposal fees collected whether people turn over their tires or not when replacing them. Discarded tires are a breeding ground for mosquitoes and he said the Zika virus makes eliminating those tires even more important.
“Say Bubba chooses not to pay a disposal fee, then he takes the tires and puts them in the back of his truck, then puts them in his yard, but Bubbette gets upset, so then he throws them out,” said Ginn. “The solution is if a tire dealer charges a fee to get rid of tire, charge that fee whether they take the tires or not.”
While McCall and Ginn both spoke, Powell touched on the most topics.
He said the overall state economy is in pretty good shape thanks to Gov. Nathan Deal, adding that Georgia is “not in debt like the country” and is able to get low interest rates on bonds because of that.
“We save the taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars in interest payments,” said Powell. “It’s a shame our nation isn’t in that kind of shape.”
Powell said he’s not sure what will take place during the upcoming legislative session, but he said he expects some jockeying for political position from a number of people. He noted that Deal is a lame-duck governor and politicians will have their eyes on that post.
There will also be people vying for the post vacated by Tom Price, U.S. Representative for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, who has been named the nation’s new Secretary of Health and Human Services. Powell joked that the General Assembly is about to get rid of its “low-hanging fruit.”
“It’s a great thing when a vacancy is created, because all the wannabes, they tend to run,” he said.
Powell said he expects to see legislators introduce some populist-based bills.
“You’re going to be some Second Amendment bills come back again,” he said. “I don’t know what you’re going to see on faith-based. The bill that passed was vetoed. That bill wasn’t going to discriminate. All it did was told local governments it couldn’t pass ordinances to pre-empt state policies. It was a good bill and should have been signed if for no other reason it would have been over and done with. But the governor was concerned about the Georgia Chamber.”
He noted that North Carolina had lost sporting events due to controversial faith-based bill.
“That’s where our society is going; we’re more worried about ball games than about doing what’s right,” he said, drawing applause.
Powell said the recent presidential election was essentially a type of revolt.
“On Nov. 8, there was an uprising in this country, probably the greatest populist uprising since Andy Jackson won the election in 1829,” said Powell. “Enough was enough. And it wasn’t just on the federal level, it was on every level. It was the death of common sense and that’s what government has gotten to.”
Insurance commissioner Ralph Hudgens was in the crowd Thursday and was asked about rising insurance rates. He didn’t address health insurance but spoke about car insurance, holding up his cell phone as an example of why car insurance rates are rising.
“This (the cell phone) is the main reason your auto insurance is going up,” he said. “It’s distractive driving with cell phones and it’s also the fact that the cost to repair a car has gone up with the electronics now in them.”
