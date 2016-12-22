Graveside service planned Friday for Smith

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Thursday, December 22. 2016
A graveside funeral service for Jackson County Board of Commissioner Dwain Smith, 74, will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at Howington Cemetery, Nicholson, with the Rev. David Harbin officiating.

Smith, who represented District 4 on the BOC, died Wednesday of a massive heart attack.

Visitation was held Thursday night at Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce.

See next week's issue of The Jackson Herald for the full obituary notice.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.