A graveside funeral service for Jackson County Board of Commissioner Dwain Smith, 74, will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at Howington Cemetery, Nicholson, with the Rev. David Harbin officiating.
Smith, who represented District 4 on the BOC, died Wednesday of a massive heart attack.
Visitation was held Thursday night at Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce.
See next week's issue of The Jackson Herald for the full obituary notice.
Graveside service planned Friday for Smith
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry