BRASELTON - Rev. Clinton Earl Gooch, 82, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2016, at his residence.
Rev. Gooch was born November 12, 1934, in White County, the son of the late Warren George Gooch and Coral Estelle Palmer Gooch. He loved preaching and singing everywhere he went with the traveling gospel groups that he sang with. He was preceded in death by his son, Clifton Gooch. He loved to fish and have fish fries for his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Vernelle Gooch; mother of his children, Betty Gooch; sons, Wilburn Gooch and wife Martha and Johnny Gooch; daughter, Pat Cabe and husband Stanley; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 12 brothers; and one sister.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 24, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Calvin Gooch and James Gooch officiating. Interment will follow at the Hoschton City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 23, at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton.
www.lawsonfuneralhome.org.
Rev. Clinton Gooch (12-22-16)
