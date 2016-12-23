JEFFERSON - John Robert “Bob” Hart, 81, died Monday, December 19, 2016, at Northridge Medical Center.
Mr. Hart was born in New Castle, Pa., the son of the late, Lawrence and Opal McClymonds Hart. Mr. Hart was a retired chemical engineer for the Herty Foundation and a member of St. Catherine Laboure’ Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife, Marcella Ann Seman Hart, Jefferson; daughters, Doreen Hill, Commerce, and Deanna Matthews, Pittsburgh, Pa.; son, David Hart, Louisville, Colo.; sister, Priscilla Coleman, Auburn, Wash.; and eight grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, December 29, at 4 p.m., at St. Catherine Laboure’ Catholic Church with Deacon Curt Marsh officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Catherine Laboure’ Catholic Church in care of the St. Vincent de Paul Society: 180 Elrod Rd., Jefferson, GA 30549, or to a charity of choice.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
‘Bob’ Hart (12-19-16)
