NICHOLSON - Dwain Waymon Smith, 74, died Wednesday, December 21, 2016, at Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Smith was born in Nicholson, the son of the late Curtis and Bessie Howington Smith. He was a member of Nicholson Baptist Church and chairman of the pulpit committee. Mr. Smith was retired from Jackson County as EMS director, member of the Jackson County Board of Commissioners, and also a barber.
Survivors include his wife, Martha Godwin Smith, Nicholson; daughters, Melinda McConnell, Commerce, and Myra Cash, Hoschton; step-son, Donnie Young, Commerce; step-daughter, Rhonda Fox, Hammond, La.; brother, Charlie Smith, Nicholson; sister, Myrtice Clifton, Nicholson; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m, Friday, December 23, at Howington Cemetery with the Rev. David Harbin officiating.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Dwain Smith (12-21-16)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry