Katherine Branyon (12-21-16)

DANIELSVILLE - Katherine Beck Branyon, 87, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2016.
A lifelong resident of Danielsville, she was the daughter of the late Stella Mae Drake McCannon. Mrs. Branyon was a member of Friendship Baptist Church for over 60 years. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Samuel “CS” Branyon Jr.; brother, Bobby Beck; and sister, Edith Eaves.
Survivors include children, Delores (Don) Bohannon, Glenda (Larry) Love, Beverly (Marion) Moore and Timothy (Tara) Branyon; three sisters, Mary Ruth Evans, Sue McCannon and Elizabeth Seigler; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 24, at 11 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, December 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 275 Friendship Church Road, Danielsville, GA 30633.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
